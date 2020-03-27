Volunteering amid coronavirus crisis

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Everyone is aware of the need for “social distancing” but that doesn’t mean Americans can’t reach out and help one another.

All across the nation, while millions of Americans are told to stay home, volunteers are finding ways to help.

“Well it blew up. It was like, there’s so many people desperate,” says Michelle Hill, quilter.

With a hospital in West Virginia desperately short of masks, volunteers grabbed a needle and thread.

“Broke my heart, because I have loved ones that work there,” Hill adds.

Meanwhile, Michael Autry, the owner of a Michigan auto repair shop, heard health care workers needed masks. He collected masks normally used by mechanics and donated them to a local hospital.

“I just figured I’ve been slow at the shop and rather than sitting on my butt I would go out and grab as many as humanly possible,” he explains.

A hotel owner offered bed space in Idaho to give Boise’s vulnerable population a bed, to shelter in place.

And with classrooms empty, a volunteer in Tacoma, Washington loaded up his van with cereal for kids no longer being fed at school.

“Six-thirty is when I’m going to get up,” he said. “I haven’t gotten up that early since high school but the need is there,” says Kwabi Amoah-Forson, who delivered the cereal to kids.

Distilleries usually busy making spirits, are now making hand sanitizer.

“We like to help our local people,” explains Max Chirkin, with Boardroom Spirits.

Americans are hearing the call for help and offering their helping hands.

“I mean it was either sitting at home stressing and crying or doing something, and I’m a do-something person,” says Suzanne Strait, quilter.