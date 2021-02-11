Veterans Medical Center hits milestone in vaccinations

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System hit a major milestone in our COVID-19 vaccination program Wednesday evening with the administration of 10,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine at John L. McClellan Memorial Hospital in Little Rock.

As of Thursday, CAVHS has administered more than 4,700 1st doses and more than 2,000 second doses to enrolled Veterans. More than 4,100 doses, including nearly 2,000 second doses, have been administered to employees.

CAVHS is currently providing COVID-19 vaccines to Veterans 70 and older, those on dialysis, undergoing chemotherapy, have spinal cord injuries, have had a transplant, and/or are homeless, per CDC guidelines. Our vaccination team is contacting Veterans to schedule their shots.

CAVHS is also accepting a limited number of priority group walk-ins to our Little Rock and North Little Rock vaccination clinics.

For more information, please visit the VA’s Access to Care, COVID-19 National Summary site.