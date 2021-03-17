Veterans hospital in North Little Rock starts drive-thru COVID-19 shot clinic

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System (CAVHS) is launching its drive-thru COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic in North Little Rock at 9 a.m. on Thursday, March 18.

COVID-19 Vaccinations are available for all Veterans of any age who are enrolled with CAVHS.

The Clinic will be adjacent to Building 68 on the CAVHS Fort Roots campus in North Little Rock.

Veterans may also schedule in-clinic vaccinations through their primary care, mental health or specialty clinic teams or by calling 501-257-1978.

All vehicle drivers and passengers will be screened upon entry to the Fort Roots VA campus.

Masks will be worn and safe distancing will be observed.