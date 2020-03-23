Update for COVID-19 response task force met today; Board meeting set for March 31

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The City of Little Rock COVID-19 Task Force will meet today at 4 p.m. in the Robinson Center’s William Grant Still Ballroom. Because there are five Tuesdays this month, the Board of Directors will hold a special called meeting on Tuesday, March 31 at 4 p.m. also in the William Grant Still Ballroom.

While the room has been set up to observe social distancing, the public is encouraged to watch the live stream of the meetings from LittleRock.gov or via the City YouTube channel.

City leaders would also like to remind homeless services providers that grant applications are being accepted from existing homeless shelters and homeless day resource centers for funding to provide emergency supplies for sanitation, safety, and public health purposes.

Examples of appropriate requests include emergency supplies for the following:

cleaning and disinfecting,

food safety,

proper handling and disposal of waste

isolating persons in the period of contagion from the rest of the population served by the applicant.

Applications should be submitted through the Homeless Services Grant page at littlerock.gov/COVID19 and will be accepted on a rolling basis until funds are expended. The maximum award amount is $2,500. Providers will be required to purchase supplies through their own channels. The City will not purchase supplies for recipients. The grant review process will begin on Tuesday, March 24.

Visit littlerock.gov/COVID19 for the latest information on Little Rock’s response to COVID19 health.