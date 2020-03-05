University of Arkansas System officials discuss their coronavirus plan

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- The University of Arkansas System is preparing all of its campuses statewide.

On Thursday, they talked about their coronavirus plan, including the option of giving students online courses if they have to be quarantined.

From the U of A in Fayetteville to UAMS in Little Rock, every campus has a plan they say will keep students on track academically, even if a campus were to shut down.

At a board meeting Thursday, they announced they were bringing back all of their students who are studying abroad in CDC Level 2 countries. Those students will be quarantined for 14 days after arriving home.

As far as the school campuses, they have programs through Blackboard that can allow students to continue classes from home, and they’re partnering with an online program that brings the classroom to their dorm or home.

“Online provider has agreed to let our students, if we’re talking closure of many campuses, to enroll in their courses for U of A credit with U of A tuition rates,” says U of A System President Donald Bobbitt. “That basically gives me comfort that if we have to close our campuses, our students academically won’t be affected.”

They also talked about the plan for UAMS, making sure there is a plan for the hospital and employees there.