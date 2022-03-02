FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas announced changes to its campus mask policy in a letter from Interim Chancellor Charles Robinson.

“In consultation with both the Communicable Disease Outbreak Committee and the COVID Team Leads, we are moving to a ‘Mask Recommended’ policy in all campus areas effective immediately,” the letter stated.

Noted exceptions are Pat Walker Health Center, the Speech and Hearing Clinic and UA Transit buses, which will retain a mask requirement at this time.

Dr. Robinson noted that the rationale for the change included several factors, such as the declining COVID-19 transmission rate in the community, the climbing vaccination rates among faculty, staff and students, the shift in CDC guidance and the fact that many campuses in Arkansas (and in the UA System) have already gone to similar policies.

Free C195, KN95 and 3-ply disposable masks remain available for members of the campus community.

The KN95s and 3-ply disposables may be acquired from Facilities Management Central Supply and the C195s are available at the ASG office, Union Help Desk, Dining Halls or by request for delivery.

Physical signage is being updated now and should be added around campus in the next few days, according to the Chancellor’s letter. Campus guidance online is also being updated.