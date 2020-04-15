University of Arkansas at Little Rock using campus garden to give fresh vegetables away for free

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Fresh vegetables are being made available to the public and at no cost.

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock is using the Campus Garden to help those in our community in need, explains Dr. Michael DeAngelis, an associate professor at the university.

“We know that unemployment is rising and people you know are out of work and looking for any way they can to help supplement and so that’s what we’re trying to do. We’re just trying to help address some of those food insecurity issues,” he says.

DeAngelis helps oversee the cultivation of plants and food in the garden.

Staff and students stood busy harvesting produce from the garden for a line of cars that nearly stretched the block.

DeAngelis says events like these are critical during these uncertain times, so people in need can get groceries to feed their families.

The Campus Garden serves many purposes, like education, research, and outreach.

