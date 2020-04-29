Unemployed or dislocated Arkansans may qualify for free training

ROGERS, Ark. (News Release) – Unemployed or dislocated Arkansans can apply for workforce training at no cost through a partnership between the University of Arkansas Professional and Workforce Development, the Arkansas Division of Workforce Services, the Northwest Arkansas Economic Development District and the Northwest Arkansas Council.

“While people are out of employment, they can take advantage of these training opportunities to help them re-enter the workforce,” said Tara Dryer, director of training, corporate development and academic outreach at U of A Professional and Workforce Development.

Application information and eligibility guidelines are available on the Dislocated Worker Training Programs page of the U of A Professional and Workforce Development website. All applications must be submitted to and processed by Arkansas Workforce Centers.

WHO QUALIFIES

Many factors affect eligibility and can determine whether an individual meets criteria to receive funding for online workforce training courses offered through U of A Professional and Workforce Development. Only a career adviser at your local Arkansas Workforce Center can determine eligibility. Any Arkansas resident who feels they may qualify is encouraged to apply.

People could qualify if:

They are displaced workers who are unemployed or underemployed because of a business closure, have been permanently laid off, have relocated due to orders from the Armed Forces, or a natural or man-made disaster.

They are currently collecting unemployment, receiving government assistance, or otherwise assessed to be in a low-income group.

They had been dependent on the income of another family member but are no longer being supported by that income.

WHAT TRAINING IS AVAILABLE

Approximately 75 online training courses and programs have been approved for Dislocated Worker funding. To see what courses are offered, see the Dislocated Worker Training Programs page of the U of A Professional and Workforce Development website.

Popular training categories include:

Agriculture

Business

Computer Applications

Engineering

Legal

Skilled Trades

Supply Chain

Technology

U of A Professional and Workforce Development has temporarily suspended face-to-face training courses to align with the U of A’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Determined to continue to provide quality training during a time of social distancing, the unit recently added more than 250 online training courses through a partnership with a leading online training provider. For a complete listing courses available please see the U of A Professional and Workforce Development website.

Find out more about how the University of Arkansas is Determined to Help those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.