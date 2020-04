LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — UAMS is pushing to get more mobile testing throughout the state.

UAMS chancellor Cam Patterson says as newer technology to perform more tests becomes more prevalent, we also must focus on making those tests more available. The hospital’s mobile health unit has been touring the state this week.

They are making stops in Maranna, Camden and McGehee, and will continue to serve other rural areas statewide in the coming weeks.