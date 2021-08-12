UAMS top doctor to join Mitch McCoy live Thursday as COVID cases surge, schools reopen

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – UAMS Chancellor Dr. Cam Patterson will be interviewed live at 3 p.m. on Thursday to discuss the critical COVID-19 surge in Arkansas as many schools statewide begin to open in the coming week.

On Tuesday, Dr. Patterson said in a series of Tweets that as a parent he can relate to the challenges of online learning and how it can affect learning for children, and believes that children should be in school, but only in the safest of circumstances.

“Having said that, given the rampant spread of the debilitating Delta Variant of COVID-19 in our state, no school system in Arkansas should be open for class without universal masking, social distancing, and maximal vaccination of all teachers, staff, & eligible children,” Dr. Patterson said.

Dr. Patterson has also noted that without the correct precautions he predicts that many school systems could shut down and communities may suffer from the ongoing spread.

Breaking news anchor Mitch McCoy will conduct the interview at approximately 3 pm.