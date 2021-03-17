UAMS to Provide COVID-19 vaccinations March 24 at Magnolia

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) Mobile COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic will be held in Magnolia.

The clinic will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., March 24 at Southview Church of Christ, Multipurpose Building, 234 Fairview St., in Magnolia.

The clinic is available to pre-registered patients only. No onsite registration will be allowed. There is no out-of-pocket cost to the patient. UAMS will administer the vaccinations.

Vaccinations are currently only available to individuals in the following phases:

Phase 1-A: Health care workers, long-term care residents and staff, EMS, fire and law enforcement who serve as first responders and other high priority groups.

Phase 1-B: People age 65 years and older, educators, food and agriculture, essential government and others. More information about who is in the 1-B category. (Please bring proof of employment for verification).

Phase 1-C: Arkansans aged 16 to 64 with health conditions that increase their risk for severe COVID-19; people residing in high-risk settings, including those who are incarcerated or detained, those living in group homes, congregate settings or crowded housing and student housing such as dorms, and fraternity and sorority housing; and essential workers in a variety of fields. More information about who is in the 1-C category.