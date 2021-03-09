UAMS to provide COVID-19 vaccinations at Shorter College March 12

UAMS College of Pharmacy students fill syringes with COVID-19 vaccine at a recent vaccination clinic. (Photo Courtesy: UAMS)

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Officials with the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) announced Tuesday a mobile COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic will be held Friday, March 12 at Shorter College at 604 N. Locust St. in North Little Rock.

The mobile vaccination clinic will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

UAMS officials say the clinic is only available to pre-registered patients and no onsite registration will be allowed.

There is no out-of-pocket cost to the patient.

The vaccinations will be administered by UAMS.

Vaccinations are currently available to people in Phases 1-A and 1-B. Phase 1-A includes health care workers, long-term care residents, first responders and other high-priority groups. Phase 1-B includes people ages 65 and older, educators, corrections, food and agriculture, people with intellectual or developmental disabilities, essential government, grocery store and meal delivery, postal workers, public transit, houses of worship and manufacturing workers. UAMS officials ask participants to bring proof of employment for verification.

To pre-register online, visit vaccinesignup.uams.edu/mobileclinic.