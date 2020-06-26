UAMS to provide COVID-19 drive-thru testing Tuesday in North Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News Release) – A community drive-thru testing clinic for COVID-19 will be held from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., June 30 at Shorter College, 604 N. Locust St. in North Little Rock. There will be no out-of-pocket cost to the patient.

The clinic will be conducted by the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) in cooperation with Shorter College, City of North Little Rock, State Rep. Jamie Scott, State Sen. Linda Chesterfield, African Methodist Episcopal Church, Pulaski County Government, Blue and You Foundation and Arkansas Minority Health Commission.

Chesterfield will provide free meals to the first 100 participants.

You do not have to be a UAMS patient to be seen. This testing is for everyone who feels they need testing. You will be given instructions on how to take care of yourself and your family at home. You will receive a phone call with your test results in a few days.

Even if you don’t have any symptoms, wash your hands regularly and practice social distancing by staying at least six feet away from other people not in your household, and wear a mask in public. An online screening tool is available at uamshealth.com/healthnow. Phone screening is available through the UAMS Health hotline at 800-632-4502.