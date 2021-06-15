UAMS to give COVID-19 vaccinations at Philander Smith College June 18

FILE – This Jan. 24, 2021, file photo shows a vial of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 in Seattle. U.S. regulators on Monday, May 10, 2021, expanded use of Pfizer’s shot to those as young as 12, sparking a race to protect middle and high school students before they head back to class in the fall. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences will host a mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Philander Smith College on June 18.

The vaccination clinic will be held at the college, located at 900 W. Daisy L. Gatson Bates Drive in Little Rock from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Officials say walk-ins are welcome, but to minimize wait time, it’s best to make an appointment by calling 501-526-2211 or online at VaccineSignup.UAMS.edu/mobileclinic.

Arkansans 12 and older are eligible to take part in the clinic, but a parent or guardian must be with anyone under 18 at the vaccine appointment and sign their information on the registration form.

UAMS officials will be giving the Pfizer vaccine, which is the only vaccine approved for children as young as 12.

UAMS officials ask everyone who attends the clinic to wear a face mask.

While those who receive the vaccine will not have an out-of-pocket cost, the participants are asked to bring their valid IDs and insurance cards.

The vaccination clinic is in cooperation with Philander Smith College, Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield, Vaccinate the Natural State campaign and Bank of America Foundation.