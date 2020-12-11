UAMS participating in Phase 3 of COVID-19 vaccine trial

In this undated photo provided by Johnson & Johnson in September 2020, a woman receives an injection during phase 3 testing for the Janssen Pharmaceutical-Johnson & Johnson vaccine in the United States. On Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, a U.S. advisory panel made recommendations for who should be first in line to get COVID-19 vaccine, including a plea for special efforts by states and cities to get vaccines to neighborhoods affected by systemic racism. (Johnson & Johnson via AP)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – As Arkansans anxiously await word on the first COVID-19 vaccines gaining emergency use approval, another vaccine candidate is being tested in Little Rock.

Officials with the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences said they are now participating a Phase 3 clinical study of an investigational COVID-19 vaccine candidate, JNJ-78436735, from Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies, a subsidiary of Johnson and Johnson.

The study will test single doses of the vaccine against a placebo in a randomized, double-blind clinical trial. Altogether, the study is looking to include 60,000 adults over 18, with high representation of people over the age of 60.

Dr. Kristine Patterson, an infectious disease specialist and associate professor in the College of Medicine Department of Internal Medicine, will lead the effort for UAMS.

“We’re very excited to have a role in such a critical trial with a potential global impact,” Patterson said. “Arkansans now have an opportunity to help us be part of this historic effort.”

She noted that the study is looking for volunteers who are most likely to come in contact with the virus, including front-line health care workers, first responders and correctional staff. Trial participants could receive up to $1,430 for being a part of the study.

For more information on the trial, head to EnsembleStudy.com.