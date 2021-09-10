UAMS nurses thank singer Lizzo for providing them lunch

The nursing staff at UAMS took to social media Friday to thank singer Lizzo for sending them lunch. Photo courtesy of Dr. Cam Patterson / @drcampatterson

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Health care workers in Arkansas are again being slammed with cases due to the delta variant of COVID-19, but many are trying to give them whatever relief they can, including pop star Lizzo.

Nurses from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences publicly thanked the “Good as Hell” singer for treating them to lunch.

In a tweet from the UAMS chancellor Dr. Cam Patterson, multiple nurses held up signs showing their appreciation for the entertainer paying it forward.

Lizzo has been providing lunches for healthcare workers across the country. On Thursday, healthcare workers from a hospital in Oklahoma took to social media to announce that the singer provided the staff with lunch.

The singer said in a tweet that she has been feeding frontline workers since 2020 and thank them for their service.