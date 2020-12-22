UAMS: Next 2 weeks of Ark. COVID-19 cases will see more deaths than first 4 months of pandemic

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Researchers predict that over the next two weeks, Arkansas will see increases in COVID-19 cases equal to the current number of cases in the state and a spike in deaths greater than the first four months of the pandemic.

According to projections released Tuesday by the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Fay W. Boozman College of Public Health, the 15-day models forecast increasing numbers of daily cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

UAMS researchers estimate 220,152 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases by December 28, assuming there is not a change in the rate of spread due to holiday gatherings.

Researchers say the case increase over the next two weeks will equal the number of cases in the state between March 11 and July 4.

Authors of the report say Arkansans between the ages of 35 and 59 will have the highest number of COVID-19 cases.

Arkansans aged 35-59 and 18-34 will make up about two-thirds of the caseload in the state, according to the report.

UAMS officials say all 75 counties in the state have reported new COVID-19 cases over the past two weeks.

According to the 15-day models, there could be 10,951 cumulative hospitalizations and 3,375 cumulative intensive care unit patients.

The age group with the highest hospitalizations is 60 to 74 years old.

UAMS researchers say the number of children hospitalized due to the coronavirus is increasing, and they expect to see more children hospitalized due to the virus.

According to the 15-day model, there will be 3,108 cumulative deaths by December 28.

UAMS officials say the number of deaths have already outpaced the 15-day model.

There has been significant increase in deaths since December 14.

The long-term eSIR model suggests without a widespread vaccine distribution, the pandemic will peak in April 2021 with approximately 27,000 Arkansans infected.

In the mean-case estimate, the peak date will be April 12, 2021, with 27,868 infections, 1,839 hospitalizations, 643 people in the ICU and 225 people on a ventilator in the state.

In the worst-case estimate, the peak date will be April 12, 2021, with 54,818 infections, 3,617 hospitalizations, 1,265 people in the ICU and 442 people on ventilators in the state.

UAMS researchers expect to see the equivalent of 20% of the state’s entire caseload until now.

Data from the UAMS Pandemic Poll shows a majority of Arkansans are willing to comply with mitigation efforts, once they are mandated.

Researchers say in the report, “Without mandates, it seems Arkansans aren’t consistently using lifesaving health practices”.

UAMS officials say it is critical that public health messages of wearing a face mask and practice physical distance be consistently repeated.

In the report, the authors proposed limiting the number of people allowed to gather in a single place; providing state-supported guidance and monetary assistance to businesses, schools and other public places; and restrict hours for all public gatherings, including business.

UAMS officials say the next report will be on January 15.

You can see the full report below.