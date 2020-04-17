UAMS group going to New York to help COVID-19 pandemic

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansans are heading up to New York to help fight COVID-19.

Nurses and respiratory therapists from UAMS are making the trip. Friday, UAMS staff sent off nearly a dozen health care professionals.

They will be lending a hand at New York’s Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital. Henry Campbell-Gomez is a UAMS respiratory therapist. He has an essential role when it comes to battling COVID-19.

“As a respiratory therapist, giving the breath of life, that’s one of those actions that we really think much about it with this pandemic, that’s taken away from you and I am trained to give that back,” Campbell-Gomez said.

Campbell-Gomez has been in the health care industry for 20 years. He is also a veteran. He said this is a different, but similar, type of fight on the front lines.

“These feelings are very familiar to me having been deployed twice Iraq,” said Campbell-Gomez.

The Little Rock native is helping others find their breath, amid the global pandemic.



“It’s really fulfilling to know that my skills, and my technical training, and my education, are really going toward something very important. Saving lives.” Campbell-Gomez explained.