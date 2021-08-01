UAMS doctors say vaccine safe for pregnant women, doesn’t impact fertility

LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Health Experts in Little Rock say they continue to hear concerns about the COVID-19 vaccines and their impact on fertility and pregnancy.

Doctors at UAMS say they hope some reason studies will put the fears to rest, adding the vaccine is safe for pregnant women and those looking to become pregnant.

“All the data that we have so far does not demonstrate any concerns as it related to both their ability to get pregnant, and their ability to have a normal pregnancy,” Fertility Doctor at UAMS Gloria Richard-Davis M.D said.

The American Society of Reproductive Medicine recently conducted a study, looking at women trying to get pregnant with IVF.

It found that success rates were the same between those who were vaccinated and those who weren’t.

Richard-Davis said studies like this are what people are looking for.

“I think what we’re trying to get is true data,” Richard-Davis said.

Richard-Davis also said the vaccine doesn’t have an impact on women who are already pregnant.

BethAnne Travis said she is getting her second dose of the vaccine this week.

“I woke up one day and just said, ‘Ok, I’m going to get it,'” Travis said.

Travis said she originally had her concerns about the vaccine but said additional research coupled with the increased risk of COVID-19 pushed her to get the vaccine.

“Watching COVID do what it has done to pregnant people, I was not willing to keep risking it,” Travis said.

UAMS posted an additional study on its women’s center facebook page concerning male fertility.

According to the study, male fertility increased after the vaccine.

According to the post, UAMS says it is hoping the studies can provide some additional context into the safety of the vaccine.

Richard-Davis said she recommends talking to your physician about the vaccine if you have concerns.