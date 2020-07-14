UAMS dermatologist explains why masks are causing acne

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – For some people, constant mask-wearing can cause breakouts around the chin and face.

It’s known as acne but doctors are referring to it as mask-ne during the pandemic.

UAMS dermatologists say there are three things that can cause it.

The first is the mask itself. It can cause discomfort and the texture can sometimes contain synthetic dyes that irritate the skin.

The second is moisture and heat that develops between the masks. It can cause hair follicles to plug up.

“The product that we normally put on our face like makeup, aftershaves, moisture, and even sunscreen is now being covered and matted down with our mask for hours and that together with the heat and moisture can cause skin issues,” said Vivian Shi the Board Certified Dermatologist and Associate Professor of Dermatology at UAMS.

Doctor Shi says it’s important to be proactive about what you put on your face. Use a light lotion, avoid ointments and minimize wearing heavy makeup