UAMS Covid-19 Vaccine Clinics

If you’re looking for a place to get vaccinated, UAMS will be holding two covid-19 vaccination clinics this week.
The first clinic will be on April 20th for all Arkansans age 16 and older.
That’ll be at Rising Star Baptist Church in Hope from 10 am until 2 that afternoon.
The second clinic will be on April 22nd at the Zion Hill Christian Academy in Camden.
This clinic will also run from 10 am until 2.
There’s no out-of-pocket cost to patients.
Both clinics are available to pre-registered patients only.
Register at: VaccineSignUp.UAMS.edu/MobileClinic
