UAMS closes Little Rock COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic due to decline in demand

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The COVID-19 Vaccine clinic operated by the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) is closing its doors on July 23 due to a decline in demand for the vaccine.

The vaccine clinic at the Centre at University Park on West 12th street opened its doors February 25 in partnership with the City of Little Rock.

“When the clinic first opened, we administered as many 600 vaccines a day. Unfortunately, demand for vaccines in Arkansas has declined rapidly,” said UAMS Chancellor Dr. Cam Patterson. “We remain optimistic and hopeful that demand for COVID vaccines will pick up, and we will continue to provide convenient locations where people can be vaccinated. COVID vaccines remain our best – and only – hope for beating COVID.”

The lease agreement between UAMS and the city expires July 31.

UAMS will continue to offer vaccines at mobile vaccine events across the state and at several Central Arkansas locations.

To find a UAMS COVID-19 vaccination location visit the UAMS Health website.