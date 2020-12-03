UAMS chancellor tweets strong message to staff concerning Christmas, pandemic

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) Chancellor Cam Patterson turned to Twitter on Thursday morning concerning the state of COVID-19 in Arkansas, with him asking UAMS employees to consider not traveling and celebrate Christmas with those they live with.
The series of tweets laid out concern for staff as the healthcare system becomes stressed with rising COVID-19 numbers. Much of the concern on how many hospitals across Arkansas are have already taken action with challenges surging.
Chancellor Patterson then turned the focus toward the growing numbers of infection past the Thanksgiving Holiday, and how a unified front among staff will only grow in value. not only for healthcare itself but also for the community.
The importance of protecting family and community while in the Pandemic grows stronger in Chancellor Patterson’s message. Asking staff to “be a good citizen in what will otherwise be the darkest winter in our lifetimes.”
With the approaching Christmas holiday, travel and interactions are asked to be considered. The Chancellor asks staff to avoid leaving home and spend the holidays in the safest manner, with concern for the people they love.
