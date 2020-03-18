UA Little Rock to extend learning online through 2020 spring semester & plan for online summer school classes

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) – University of Arkansas at Little Rock (UA Little Rock) is announcing that students will continue their education online until the end of the spring semester. The extension is meant to give students and faculty as much consistency in course delivery as possible for the duration of the academic year. All on-campus residences, including rental properties, residence halls and apartments remain open as will campus dining services until the conclusion of the spring semester to accommodate students living on campus.

Summer classes, a very popular offering by UA Little Rock will transition to an all-online format across all four summer sessions. Registration for summer classes opens March 30 for a five-week and nine-week session that starts on May 26. Two more terms begin on June 6 and July 8. During the summer session, online courses may be modified into hybrid or in-person classes should the guidance of public health officials allow for it.

A decision about the status of spring commencement is forthcoming.

UA Little Rock Health Services will provide phone-based health services until further notice, beginning Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Hours will remain Monday through Friday, 8:00 am to 5:00 pm and patients may contact Health Services during this time at 501-569-3188. Only after screening a patient’s issues via telephone, Health Services may ask patients to visit the office for in-person medical care and/or refer to another facility as needed.

Campus officials encourage in-state visitors to take advantage of campus resources through phone, email and online communication until further notice. Business offices remain open to employees, students, and when it isn’t feasible to serve visitors via phone, email, and online, in-state visitors may also visit the campus. Out-of-state visitors are prohibited until further notice without vice chancellor approval.