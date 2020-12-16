Tyson facing another lawsuit due to employee COVID-19 death

STORM LAKE, Iowa- The family of a Tyson employee who died of COVID-19 at a plant in Iowa is now suing the Arkansas-based meat processing plant.

The family of 65-year-old Michael Everhard alleges he contracted the virus after Tyson required him to work in enclosed spaces without proper protocols to protect him against the virus at the Storm Lake plant. This is the latest lawsuit filed in Iowa against Tyson Foods.

Tyson suspended top officials back in November at its plant in Waterloo, Iowa concerning allegations that they bet on how many workers would get infected during the pandemic. At least 1,000 workers became infected with six dying of the virus.

On December 3 Tyson Foods announced a companywide plan to take comprehensive protective steps to combat the coming waves of the virus.

