Tyronza Elementary School shifts to online learning

TYRONZA, Ark.- Schools in northeast Arkansas are dealing with an increase in community COVID-19 cases.

Tyronza Elementary School saw an increase on October 22, which caused them to shift to online learning.

Right now, 16 staff and 96 students are in quarantine.

The school plans to return to in-person learning Friday, November 6.

Superintendent Michael Pierce says that most cases have been contracted outside of the school.

“For the most part, in-person learning is working, and it’s something that people need contact with other people,” says Pierce, who is the superintendent of East Poinsett County Schools. “The look on some of the kid’s faces when some of them had been separated for so long, you know, showed you how much they missed being around their friends.”

Pierce says that if anyone is concerned about their child’s safety, contact the district and they will work with you.

