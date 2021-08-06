Two parents sue state over Arkansas mask mandate ban

LITTLE ROCK, Ar. — On Friday, two parents will be in court to sue the state in an effort to overturn an Arkansas law prohibiting schools and other governments from requiring face masks.

One of those parents spoke with us about the lawsuit, saying they had to do this. The woman. said she’s been trying to find a balance of keeping her children physically safe while trying to tend to their developmental needs.

“I’m really sad that it came to this,” parent of two LRSD students, Veronica McClane said.

Veronica McClane has two kids under the age of 12 — who can’t get vaccinated.

She wants an extra layer of protection when they head back to the classroom.

“It was at that point we got really concerned because we didn’t know if he would be in a classroom with other children that weren’t wearing masks,” McClane said.

McClane — and the other parent — want a judge to enact a temporary restraining order blocking enforcement of the legislation which places a ban on a mask mandate.

They also want the judge to issue a declaratory judgment that the ban is unconstitutional.

“There were hundreds of other parents that were looking for this,” McClane said.

McClane referenced the Marion School District — which currently has more than 750 staff and students in quarantine. She doesn’t want the same for her children’s school when class starts in less than two weeks.

“I didn’t want to have to sue the state, but you know when the leaders won’t lead, we have to find some other way,” McClane said.

McClane and the other parent on this lawsuit will be in court Friday morning for an initial hearing.

There’s also been a request to link this lawsuit with the Little Rock School District and Marion School District Lawsuits.