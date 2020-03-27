Toilet roll cake sells out at German bakery

GERMANY – A bakery in Dortmund is selling out of a popular cake that pays tribute to another item in hot global demand right now due to the coronavirus quarantine…toilet paper.

If you think real toilet paper has been flying off the shelves, this bakery is having a hard time keeping its T.P. in stock too.

The owner created small cakes in the shape of a toilet paper roll as a bit of levity amid the crisis.

And, like their real-life counterpart, they too are now hard to keep in stock.

The marble cake with white fondant icing has been a big hit. From a few novelty cakes, the bakery is now cranking out around 200 of the tiny T.P. treats daily.

Customers patiently wait outside, at a safe distance, and are called in one-by-one to retrieve their order.

The bakery owner says customers are going crazy over it, many saying they just want to try and have a bit of fun during these difficult times.

Along with the toilet paper cakes, the bakery is also putting a spin on its smiley face cookies, covering them with a mask and candy heart.