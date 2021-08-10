‘The perfect storm’: Hospitals facing critical situation as COVID ICU beds fall to only one available in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – There is only one COVID ICU bed available in the state Tuesday morning with five hospitals showing limited bed space for COVID patients.

“We have nowhere to send COVID-19 patients within the State of Arkansas. There is limited bed capacity at trauma centers increasing pressure on the time-sensitive healthcare system,” said Jeff Tabor, program director for the COVIDComm system, which helps match covid-19 patients with hospitals.

Tabor said the one COVID ICU bed which is available is located in southern Arkansas. There are five hospitals, also in southern Arkansas, showing limited COVID bed space.

Tabor said some COVID-19 patients are so critical at rural Arkansas hospitals that they cannot be transferred to other hospitals because the patient is too critical and because of bed space.

“It’s been a slow-moving train to this situation over the last couple of days,” said Tabor, noting that hospital capacity is affecting all Arkansas hospital systems.

Tabor said that with less staff and fewer beds the situation has become “the perfect storm.”