TempleLive alcohol permit suspended by the state of Arkansas

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) has issued an alcohol permit suspension following the state issuing a cease and desist order for TempleLive in Fort Smith.

Travis McCready is scheduled to perform at the venue on May 15, before the state directive of venues opening on May 18.

ABC Director Doralee Chandler today issued the immediate permit suspension order to TempleLive today.

An ABC hearing has been set for June 3. Following the hearing, ABC will determine whether the permit will remain suspended.

Should TempleLive provide public confirmation that the concert scheduled for May 15 will not proceed, the permit will be returned.

TempleLive will hold a press conference at 1 p.m. today regarding the concert.