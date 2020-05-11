Symphony Designer House Garden Tours begin May 15–17

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Symphony Orchestra will open Designer House XXV Belle Maison for Garden Tours beginning Friday, May 15 – Sunday, May 17.

Designer House Garden Tours are outdoor, self-guided, walking tours in an unconfined space that feature the springtime beauty and meticulous landscaping of Belle Maison’s 40-acre estate.

Belle Maison is on the 21500 block Denny Road in Little Rock.

Due to social distancing guidelines related to COVID-19, the two homes that showcase the talents of more than 30 of the state’s most talented interior designers will not be open to the public at this time. Garden Tour tickets, which are $25 per person, will, however, grant admission to tour the Designer House XXV homes once tours become available.

To help ensure the health and safety of all guests, Designer House Garden Tours will follow all guidelines provided by the Arkansas Department of Health. Arkansas Symphony Orchestra Guild volunteers will manage visitor volume and be present across the estate to encourage proper social distancing, mask usage and other personal safety measures. Additional hand sanitizer will also be available for visitors.

General Admission Garden Tour tickets are $25 per person and may be purchased in advance at www.arkansassymphony.org/designer-house or at Phoenix Interiors, 12315 Chenal Parkway, and Providence Design Ltd., 2314 Cantrell Road, in Little Rock. Tickets will also be available at the door. Three Garden Tour special events will also be held where visitors can learn even more about the design and grounds at Belle Maison:

FRIDAY, MAY 15:

Wine Walk, 4-6 p.m., $35 per person

SATURDAY, MAY 16:

Private Garden Tour with chief gardener Joel Villa and Designer House Chair Larry West Jr., 10 a.m.-12 p.m., $35 per person.

Wine Walk, 4-6 p.m., $35 per person

The hours for Sunday, May 17 are noon to 4 p.m.

A Celebration of Symphony Designer House, a just-published commemorative book that documents the history of 25 Designer Houses in Arkansas since 1975, will be available for purchase during the Garden Tour weekend for $29.95.

All proceeds from Designer House events benefit the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra. Learn more at: www.arkansassymphony.org/designer-house.