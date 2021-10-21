Study: Fear over side effects leading cause of vaccine hesitancy in Arkansans

FILE – This Saturday, March 6, 2021, file photo shows vials of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at a pharmacy in Denver. Johnson & Johnson has asked U.S. regulators to allow booster shots of its COVID-19 vaccine as the U.S. government moves toward shoring up protection in more vaccinated Americans. J&J said Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, it filed data with the Food and Drug Administration on giving a booster dose between two to six months after vaccination. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A new study looking at the reasons for COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy around the United States claims Arkansans main concern focuses on the possible side effects of the vaccine.

The new report from QuoteWizard breaks down by state why people aren’t getting vaccinated, with the top reason in the U.S. being concerned about possible side effects, a concern shared by 56 percent of respondents to the survey.

That same concern took the top spot among Arkansans as well, with 59 percent of those surveyed sharing that reason for not taking a COVID-19 vaccine.

Other reasons for not getting a dose included safety concerns and different trust issues surrounding the doses.

Don’t trust the vaccine: 42%

Don’t trust the government: 30%

Waiting to see if it’s safe: 24%

Don’t believe they need it: 18%

Don’t think COVID-19 is a threat: 9%

According to the study organizers, many of these numbers have decreased in Arkansas since their last survey in September.

However, the data shows an increase in the percentage of people saying they were concerned about the possible side effects of the vaccine and residents believing they don’t need a vaccine.

