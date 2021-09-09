Study: Fear over side effects, lack of trust leading causes of vaccine hesitancy in Arkansans

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A new study looking at the reasons for COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy around the United States claims Arkansans’ main concerns focus on side effects and a distrust of doses.

The new report from QuoteWizard breaks down by state why people aren’t getting vaccinated, with the top reason in the U.S. being concerns about possible side effects, a concern shared by 56 percent of respondents to the survey.

That same concern took the top spot among Arkansans as well, with 59 percent of those surveyed sharing that reason for not taking a COVID-19 vaccine.

Other reasons for not getting a dose included differing issues of trust and not seeing COVID-19 as a threat.

Don’t trust COVID-19 vaccines: 46%

Waiting to see if it’s safe: 43%

Don’t trust the government: 38%

Don’t believe they need it: 31%

Don’t think COVID-19 is a threat: 26%

The study organizers said many of these numbers have gone up since their last survey in early August, with the exceptions of a dip in the percent of people saying they were waiting to see if the vaccine was safe and the amount of respondents saying they did not trust the government remaining the same.

