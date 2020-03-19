Stores still low on supplies due to COVID-19 epidemic

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – It’s been more than a week since grocery stores around central Arkansas haven’t been able to keep toilet paper, hand sanitizer and other products on the shelves.

As people are buying everything they can get their hands on, stores started placing limits on those items.

Today stores still have a lot of empty shelves.

“It’s really crazy,” said Laura Meyer.

Dozens of shoppers braved the aisles at Walmart, but were met by several empty shelves.

“Things you don’t expect like I was trying to buy cranberry juice and their our of cranberry juice,” said Meyer.

Meyers said she had to go to several stores to find what she needed.

“I had to go to Walmart, Sams Club, Whole Foods, Target and Dollar General on Saturday to get things to make stuffed shells and cheese, which is not a common thing,” said Meyer.

And that was just for one recipe.

Meyer said it’s normal nowadays to make several stops to get everything on your list, so we went to Sams Club.

We found empty shelves of cleaning supplies, bread, rice, chicken and you guessed it… Toilet Paper.

Sams Club used to be stocked with toilet paper, but there is nothing left. They are also limiting the amount of that people can buy to two items per customer. An entire row in the store used to be for toilet paper, but they have now replaced it with bottled water.

“At Sams Club the other day, as soon as they were putting out hamburger meat it was flying out of the deli so it’s kind of crazy,” said Meyer.

Meyer isn’t the only customer who went to both Sams Club and Walmart.

“I disinfected this cart and I just used my hand sanitizer,” said Barbara Robinson.

Robinson who is one of few shoppers we could find who was wearing a mask is hoping it’s enough.

“I hope, lord willing. I don’t bring anything back to my grand kids,” said Robinson.

Both customers said this is their last stop for the day and maybe even the week.

“I’m staying home after today,” said Meyer.

“I’m trying to hurry up and go home,” said Robinson.