Stores sold out of supplies amid Coronavirus case in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK) – Arkansas has seen its first presumptive case of the Novell Coronavirus and stores all across Central, Arkansas are sold out of several supplies.

Household items like hand sanitizer, Clorox wipes, bleach, and toilet paper are flying off the shelves because of the Coronavirus.

With the ever-changing news regarding COVID-19, Arkansans are not playing around.

“It’s just pretty obvious what it is doing it is a fast spreader,” Pat Yates said.

On Wednesday, Governor Asa Hutchinson announced the state has its first “presumptive” case of the Coronavirus.

“I thought it would have been sooner seeing that the surrounding states already had some,” Keith Pounders said.

With more than 118-thousand cases reported worldwide, the World Health Organization is now calling the novel Coronavirus a pandemic.

“I think we have to just look at the world and the other countries where it is. What happened in China how quickly it spread there, what’s happening in South Korea and Italy to see how fast and overwhelming it can become,” Pat said.

Stores like Walmart, Sams, and Kroger are constantly restocking.

“There are shelves that are just totally empty, water is almost totally gone, but a lot of other dried good are going off the shelves too,” she said.

Leaving shoppers to scramble items quick.

“Well I think there is a lot of overreaction but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t be concerned at all,” Melissa Angtuaco said.

And while there are still many questions about the virus, people are taking extra precautions.

“We need to be ready for something we have never experienced before I think its going to be serious,” Yates said.

Experts say the best way to stop germs from spreading is to wash your hands with soap and water.