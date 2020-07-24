State Senator Jason Rapert hospitalized, tests positive for COVID-19

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- State Senator Jason Rapert (R-Conway) is in the hospital after being diagnosed with pneumonia and testing positive for COVID-19.

According to a statement from Rapert, he is responding well to treatment.

“This is a difficult time for my family, but we know that God is with us always,” Rapert said. “We’re sincerely grateful for the many prayers of love and support that have been expressed on our behalf.”

“We have all been doing our best to wear a mask, social distance and be careful like everyone else,” said Rapert. “This virus is serious and can attack anyone regardless of age or general health.”

“I look forward to a full recovery because my caregivers and the medical staff have been taking very good care of me,” he said.

“Please join me in prayer for all those afflicted with this illness, their families and all those caring for them,” Rapert said.

Rapert represents District 35.

There are over 35,000 COVID-19 cases in the state of Arkansas.