State overreach or health necessity? Republican legislators debate new statewide mask mandate

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Like in other parts of the country, Arkansas’s new mask mandate is proving to be political. Republican legislators have formed a debate within the state’s supermajority party about whether the executive order is overreach or necessary.

The mandate, first announced by Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R) last week, officially went into effect Monday.

“It’s for indoor and outdoor environments where you cannot distance yourself by six feet or more,” Hutchinson said.

Hutchinson may be a second-term Republican, but that doesn’t mean his fellow party members in the state legislature all back the executive order, which requires Arkansans to wear masks with the potential for fines if they don’t abide.

@AsaHutchinson's executive order on mandatory face coverings is now in effect.



Republican legislators are split on the mandate.@Garner4Senate & @Bob_Ballinger say it's overreach.@JimHendren1 says it's necessary.



Tune into @KNWAFOX24 at 9/10 to hear the debate. #NWANews pic.twitter.com/ZdefTd6wlA — Andrew Epperson (@eppersports) July 20, 2020

State Sen. Trent Garner (R) represents District 27 in Southeast Arkansas. He said he supports mask-wearing, but he disagrees with the executive order. He tweeted that it’s, “government overreach at its worst.”

NO TO GOVERNOR HUTCHINSON MASK MANDATE.



Many of you have reached out to me in regards to the mask mandate. Here is my position. #arpx #arleg #ARNews pic.twitter.com/cLvMfMXDfk — Trent Garner For Senate (@Garner4Senate) July 20, 2020

“If this was gonna be a policy we put in place in Arkansas, the governor should’ve called a special session, discussed it with legislators, and gone through the normal lawmaking process,” Garner said.

Garner said confusion about certain sections of the ordinance could’ve been cleared up had the legislature been more involved.

State Sen. Trent Garner (R) lamented some parts of the mandate he called confusing.

State Sen. Bob Ballinger (R) represents District 5 in Northwest Arkansas. He tweeted that Hutchinson is treating the state legislature like an “adversary”. He said he’s glad some police departments across the state have stated they refuse to comply with citing people who violate the mandate.

This week will be interesting for #ARLeg. Most of the legislative body have been cut out of the process when it comes to dealing with the COVID-19 issue. We have been treated like an adversary, not a partner; like an obstacle to overcome rather than a co-laborer in the process. — Bob Ballinger (@Bob_Ballinger) July 20, 2020

“I appreciate that local law enforcement are saying they’re not going to make it a priority,” Ballinger said. “[Some] of them are saying they’re not going to be out there being mask police, which is good. In our society, we shouldn’t have to have mask police.”

Ballinger said Hutchinson should have called a special session and allowed the legislature to act on any mandate, citing the need for public input rather than the advice of only a few.

State Sen. Bob Ballinger (R) said Arkansans don’t need a mandate to do the right thing.

“The people’s voice is basically squelched,” Ballinger said. “They don’t have that voice because the governor’s doing everything with basically only getting advice from a few people and moving forward.”

State Sen. Jim Hendren (R) said he ascribes to a different line of thinking. The senate’s president pro tempore said the mandate is necessary to protect the health of Arkansans, citing evidence from Texas’ similar statewide order.

“Study after study shows that [in] cities and regions that have mandatory masking requirements less people get infections, meaning less people die,” Hendren said.

Hendren said he understands Arkansans don’t want to be told what to do by their government, but in times of extreme health crises, personal responsibility cannot always be relied upon.

“We’re also people who understand that it’s important for us to have public health and have laws and procedures that protect each other,” Hendren said.

State Sen. Jim Hendren (R) said he’s received hateful messages because he supports the mask mandate.

Hendren called much of the decrying against the mandate disingenuous, accusing some detractors of supporting other platforms that take away certain liberties from others due to personal beliefs or necessity.

“Whether it be pro-life legislation, whether it be safety in automobile traffic, whether it be smoking regulations, many of these same people have voted for limitations on other people’s actions,” Hendren said.

Those liberal unconstitutional Texans #sarcasm . Wear a mask. https://t.co/D37Hg9NlZH — Jim Hendren (@JimHendren1) July 20, 2020

All three senators said they wear masks in some capacity and follow guidelines.

