State officials send well wishes to President Trump, First Lady

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump walk to the White House residence as they exit Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House on September 11, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas State Officials have been providing statements regarding President Trump and the Frist Lady testing positive for COVID-19.

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson tweeted out his statement Friday morning.

You can read his statement below:

Friday morning, State Senator Joyce Elliot released a statement on President Trump announcing he and the First Lady had tested positive for coronavirus.

You can read her statement below:

“Growing up the way I did, my elders taught me to have compassion for the sick above all. I wish the best possible recovery for President Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, and others in the Trump Administration who contract COVID-19.

“That compassion extends to a larger scale, inspiring me to fight for expanded affordable healthcare while others—even those close to powerful folks infected with the virus—try time and time again to strip away healthcare in a public health crisis.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Trending Stories