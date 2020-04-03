State officials address issues with coronavirus testing, supplies

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Coronavirus testing in the state of Arkansas is a hot topic.

Arkansas is doing its best to increase that number, but similarly with personal protective equipment (PPE) issues, testing is being impacted by supply.

Many of the reagents for processing testing come in on a day-to-day basis for places like UAMS. Like PPE, Arkansas is competing with other states for those supplies.

A lot has been made about Arkansas testing numbers and of course, the state would like more tests to be done, but there are the issues fo reagents and supplies to process those tests quicker that officials are running into, just like the personal protective equipment (PPE) issue.

On Thursday, there were 658 results. UAMS was responsible for 62, the Arkansas Department of Health had 144 and commercial labs had 452 reports.

Officials say even though there is a prioritization with those tests for the elderly, healthcare workers, nursing homes and those with underlying conditions, they still feel they have a grasp on the situation in the state and would gladly welcome more testing.

“If we had the ability to do more tests, we would broaden the indications for doing the tests,” says Dr. Cam Patterson, the Chancellor for UAMS.

Governor Asa Hutchinson said of course he would like to see more testing, but what is being done is sufficient.

“But clearly, we have done more than sufficient testing to put us in a comparable position with the growth rate in other states,” said Governor Hutchinson. “It is more than sufficient to give us a good handle on where we are at here in Arkansas.”

“Although we might miss cases of people walking out there was no symptoms or mild symptoms, we’re not missing hospitalizations,” says Dr. Nate Smith, the Secretary for the Arkansas Department of Health. “When people come in with symptoms, they do get tested and what we’re seeing there mirrors what we’re seeing in our cases as well.”

UAMS has also set up a mobile testing until that they took out to Helena, where they were able to screen 123 people and administered 30 tests. So far, those results have not come back.

Arkansas also received its first shipment of PPE that the state’s procurement team has ordered. State officials said L’Oréal will provide the state with 550 gallons of hand sanitizer per week at no charge.