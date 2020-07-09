State leaders talk statewide survey on coronavirus

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson, Secretary of Health Dr. Nate Smith, infectious disease specialist Dr. Jose Romero and Steuart Walton, chairman of the Economic Recovery Task Force, discussed the current cases in Arkansas and a statewide survey on the coronavirus.

This survey was done statewide. People were asked about PPE, school and their workplace.

When asked if people wear personal protective equipment in public places, such as facemasks, gloves, or use hand sanitizer, 82% said yes, 16% said no and 2% said they didn’t know.

The graph was also broken down by age. This showed the older age groups were wearing PPE more.

People in the survey also weighed in on their workplace. When asked if people felt their workplace followed proper guidelines, 58% said yes, 9% said no and 33% said they didn’t know.

The last interesting topic is schools. Of the people polled who had kids, 59% said they were likely to send their kids to school this fall. 32% said they were unlikely and 9% said they didn’t know.

“It feels like the education of the state really is happening and I was really encouraged actually by what we found here,” said Steuart Walton the Head of the Economic Recovery Task Force.

