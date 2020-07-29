Springdale-based company’s antibody test receives approval for use across European Union

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Springdale-based testing company announced on Monday that its COVID-19 antibody test has received the Conformité Européene (CE) mark approval for use in “moderate/complex laboratory settings” across 28 countries in the European Union (EU).

NOWDiagnostics, Inc. says its subsidiary, C19 Development, LLC., will begin offering the ADEXUSDx® COVID-19 Test for use in a variety of health care settings in the EU—from clinics to hospital emergency rooms, while launching clinical trials of the test for use at point-of-care and over-the-counter.

The company says the test provides accurate and reliable results in 15 minutes with no buffers, reagents, or additional equipment necessary.

NOWDiagnostics says it submitted an application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) of the test on May 29, 2020. The application is still pending.

The tests are developed and manufactured at the company’s Springdale facility with materials “sourced from American suppliers.”