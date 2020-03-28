Special Session: Governor Hutchinson signs bills into law

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The First Special Session of the 92nd General Assembly started a little differently than in years past. The Senate spaced out enough to keep their social distance as some senators were sent upstairs to the gallery. The House of Representatives moved to the Jack Stephens Center where the 100-member body was spaced out in the stands.

In terms of the matter at hand, the General Assembly ran similar bills in each chamber. It created the Covid-19 Fund and would transfer more than $173 million in unallocated funds into it. The Governor will then recommend spending with The Speaker of the House, Senate Pro Temp, and Majority and Minority leaders in both chambers approving all expenditures.

Speaker of the House Matthew Shepard said, “This is all come about so quickly I mean when you look at where we were at just a couple weeks ago everything was great and now we’ve got a severe public health challenge but also a severe economic and fiscal challenge to the state so those are all going to be discussions and conversations that we’re going to get further into.”

The General Assembly worked early into Saturday morning to meet the three-day requirement for a Special Session. Both Chambers passed their bills unanimously. Senator Hendren said, “There’s been a lot of Special Sessions over the years but I told our Group this is the most extraordinary of Extraordinary sessions. I think it sends such a good signal to the people of Arkansas that we did it in the absolute minimum time the Constitution allows and we did it unanimously.”

Governor Asa Hutchinson signed both bills into law just after 1:00 AM Saturday morning.