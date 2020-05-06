Some stores at The Promenade at Chenal reopening

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Stores are slowly beginning to open across the state, but your shopping experience will be much different for the foreseeable future.

“We try to think about all the things you never really thought about before. All the things you touch,” says Kate Price, who works at Indigo “Wearing masks while we are at work.”

Sporting new accessories, employees at Indigo in Little Rock are adapting to a new normal as stores slowly begin to reopen at the Promenade.

Everything from labeling pens, cleaning counters even doing a little something extra to the clothes.

“We are doing like a simmer time Lysoling clothes,” Price says. “We are steaming clothes, trying to kill any germs that may be left behind.”

While Indigo is now accepting in-store customers on a limited basis, some stores like Belle & Blush are delaying their opening.

“We haven’t reopened the beauty bar yet,” says Merry Klein, Owner of Belle & Blush. “We are trying to figure out the logistics on that with all the regulations and the estheticians’ have to be in somebody’s face, so we are trying to decide what’s safe.”

Klein says when they do open, you will notice some changes.

“We’ve marked up the floors with beautiful flowers to show six feet apart,” Klein says. “We are all wearing masks now when customers come in.”

Both stores are following new guidelines, but are also keeping other out-of-store options like online and curbside going for the foreseeable future as things slowly return back to normal.

“We just feel like we need to do what we can to try and keep the spread down, keep maintaining that curve,” says Price.