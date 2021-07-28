Situation Critical: Surviving the Surge

Watch the special presentation tonight at 7 in the video player below

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – It is no secret, Arkansas is in another COVID-19 surge and as cases explode hospitals are filling up.

At least two Little Rock hospitals reported a record number of COVID-19 patients this month. On Tuesday, the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) reported 75 patients with COVID-19 complications. Officials at Arkansas Children’s Hospital announced on the same day that their current caseload of COVID-19 patients is the largest number they have been treating since the pandemic started.

The situation turned critical for Arkansas’ healthcare system last winter when more than 1,300 patients were in the hospital. The situation is turning critical again as the Arkansas Department of Health reported Wednesday more than 1,000 COVID-19 patients requiring hospital treatment.

