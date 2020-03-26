Singing surgeon becomes social media sensation

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The latest social media sensation, Dr. Elvis Francois, has a story that may surprise you.

The surgeon at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota went viral this week with his prescription…of music.

This doctor is hoping to help the public and his medical colleagues deal with the stress and anxiety that many are feeling over coronavirus with his “Music is Medicine” mentality, singing such hopeful anthems as “Imagine.”

Thursday morning on NBC’s TODAY, the doctor performed live.

Joining TODAY virtually, he said “it’s beautiful” to see people coming together in a time of trial, and sang “Lean on Me.”