Louisiana nurse goes viral after pleading for public to get COVID-19 vaccine

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Amid skepticism about getting the COVID-19 vaccine, a Shreveport woman’s video begging people to let go of their fears and doubts and take the vaccine is getting millions of views worldwide.

Felicia Croft, 34, has been a registered nurse for six and a half years at Willis-Knighton North, and she currently serves as an RN for the COVID-19 ICU unit. Croft posted a video on Facebook just a few days ago sharing what it is like seeing young patients who are suffering from the virus in her unit.

The registered nurse says she is normally one to keep her feelings inside, but she just had to pull over to a nearby Dairy Queen and let it all out.

Willis-Knighton Health System ICU Registered Nurse, Felicia Croft

“This surge has been like mentally harder and emotionally harder because the people we are treating are my age,” said Croft.

“I’m 34 and I know ‘i want to see my kids grow up!’ also the mental strain of knowing that we do know more now and there is more help now and people aren’t taking advantage of it.”

Croft is a mother of three and a wife. She says her whole family has contracted the coronavirus before in recent months, and dealing with the second surge has been mentally exhausting for her.

The video got over a million views so far. Croft says she just wants to spread awareness so people can get vaccinated.

