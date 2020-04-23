Sherwin-Williams brings 3,000 facemasks to Arkansas law enforcement and first responders

Attorney General Leslie Rutledge says, ‘with this health crisis it is even more important for us to use every resource to protect those who protect us’

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News Release) – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge today announced Sherwin-Williams will donate 3,000 N95 facemasks to law enforcement and first responders in the State of Arkansas. At the Attorney General’s request, the personal protective equipment (PPE) will be allocated to the Association of Arkansas Counties and the Arkansas Municipal League who will disperse them at the local level.

“Arkansas law enforcement and first responders already work in high-risk environments and with this health crisis it is even more important for us to use every resource to protect those who protect us,” said Attorney General Rutledge. “Thank you to Sherwin-Williams for recognizing the needs of our law enforcement officers and first responders. In the future I hope more businesses will be in a position to work with our State and local leaders to protect all of those who protect us.”

“Sherwin-Williams salutes Arkansas law enforcement and first responders who remain committed to protecting and supporting their communities during this health crisis. We’re pleased to donate protective masks at this challenging time, and we thank Attorney General Rutledge for her efforts in rapidly distributing this critical equipment to those with the greatest need,” said Jim Jaye, SVP Corporate Communications at Sherwin-Williams. “We also thank our employees, who every day, make it possible for Sherwin-Williams to continue supporting communities across the country.”

Since the COVID19 public health emergency declaration on March 11, Rutledge has allocated $1 million to the State to acquire personal protective equipment for medical personnel and $3 million to the Arkansas Economic Development Commission’s Quick Action Loan Program for small businesses. Rutledge has worked with Walmart, Amazon, eBay and Facebook to combat price gouging and the Attorney General’s Office has received over 12,000 phone calls on price gouging.

Arkansans needing to report price gouging or scams should visit the Attorney General’s Office at ArkansasAG.gov or call (800) 482-8982.