Sheep Dog Impact Assistance collecting masks to help school kids

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Sheep Dog Impact Assistance is collecting masks to help kids going back to school.

It is partnering with the NWA COVID-19 Task Force to collect face coverings for students in Washington and Benton counties.

It hopes to get enough for every kid in K-12 schools across Northwest Arkansas.

“With all the concerns that obviously that I myself as a parent and so many other parents have out there is sending our children back to school safely and in a responible manner, and if we can help with that by collecting and distributing masks, then we’re happy to do so,” CEO Sgt. Maj. Lance Nutt said.

Sheep Dog and the NWA COVID-19 Task Force will take donations through August 7.

