Arkansas Senate and House Judiciary Committees meet to discuss business vaccination requirements

Consumers shop as they wear a mask at a Walmart store in Vernon Hills, Ill., Sunday, May 23, 2021. U.S. consumer confidence rose for a fifth month in June to the highest level since the pandemic began last year as households responded to increased vaccinations and the further re-opening of businesses. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Senate and House Judiciary Committees are meeting jointly on Tuesday to discuss businesses requiring vaccinations amongst their employees.

Tyson Foods and Walmart have recently enacted mandates for their employees to be vaccinated and Tyson has said employees that have not received at least in the first dose by October 1 will be terminated without severance.

State Senator Bob Ballinger filed a resolution during the Special Session to bring up protections for citizens being discriminated against for their vaccine status.

Ballinger at the meeting will introduce the concept into an Interim study period but must be approved by the committee.

You can watch live at 1:30 p.m. as the Senate and House judiciary committees meet jointly, in the link provided.