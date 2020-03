NASHVILLE– The Southeastern Conference announced Thursday that the remainder of the 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament in Nashville is canceled.

ALERT: Based on the latest developments and the continued spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), the Southeastern Conference today announced the cancellation of the remainder of the 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament in Nashville. — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) March 12, 2020

According to the Conference’s Twitter page, the cancellation of the tournament is due to the latest developments and the continued spread of the coronavirus.

